This Black Friday deal saves $70 on one of our favorite gaming keyboards

Premium gaming keyboards like the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum have a habit of costing an arm and a leg, usually more than most people are willing to shell out for a premium gaming device. Luckily, right now you can pick up the Corsair K95 Platinum for just $129 at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.

This early Best Buy Black Friday deal knocks a whopping $70 off of this excellent keyboard, which is enough that you could just buy one of the best PC games and call it even. In fact, we're starting to see a ton of excellent Black Friday PC gaming deals pop up, and we wouldn't be surprised to see many more in the near future.

Corsair K95 Platinum | $199 $129 at Best Buy

The Corsair K95 Platinum is frankly one of the best keyboards on the market today. With its excellent key switches, robust lighting and build quality and its extensive macro keys, this is one gaming keyboard you don't want to miss. The $70 discount doesn't hurt.View Deal

Packed with Cherry MX Speed key switches, robust RGB lighting and more macro keys than you can shake a stick at, this gaming keyboard ticks pretty much all of the boxes. It's an expensive peripheral to be sure, but with as many features as Corsair fits in the K95 Platinum, the price point kind of makes sense.

But, being able to knock a good $70 off of the keyboard makes it much easier to swallow for most gamers who likely don't have the $200 to throw at a new gaming keyboard. If you've been waiting to pick up a great gaming keyboard, this Black Friday deal is your signal to make the jump.