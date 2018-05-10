How to watch the Players Championship live stream: see the golf from anywhere in the world

The Players Championship - where and when As it has since 1982, The Players Championship will take place at the TPC at Sawgrass course near Jacksonville in Florida, US. If you've ever played a golf video game, you will likely have torn your hair out at some stage at the tricky water-surrounded 17th hole. The first tee-off time on Thursday and Friday are at 7.10am ET, 4.10am PT, 12.10pm BST. But they will be later for rounds three and four after some of the field has been cut.

Dismiss The Players Championship at your peril. It may not be one of the official four majors on the golfing calendar, but it's far from a minor event. Now into its fifth decade, the tournament has produced some of the most memorable moments - and champions - in golf history. And you can stream The Players Championship 2018 live with this handy guide.

TPC at Sawgrass, and its infamous 17th hole Island Green, has crowned winners like Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia in recent memory. And Tiger Woods' last big victory came on the Florida course. This year Day is among the favourites again, with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson all with short odds.

The tournament gets underway today, with the climax culminating on Sunday. We don't yet know who will be among the leaders when they march towards the final stages, but we do know how you can watch the conclusion - and the rest of the golf action. Live stream the best of The Players Championship by casting your eyes downward where we can tell you the best viewing options where you live.

Where can I stream golf live with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the The Players Championship 2018 from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes all the countries from which the players come from, so: UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Taiwan, South Africa, Thailand, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Argentina and Venezuela.

How to watch The Players Championship in the US

Use PGA Tour Live to live stream the Players

Following the lead of the likes of WWE and UFC, the PGA has got itself all modern and produced its very own subscription golf service. PGA Tour Live costs $5.99 per month (or $39.99 for a year) and hosts all the action from over 30 events, including exclusive footage from Thursday and Friday mornings. Plus, it has its own iOS, Android and Apple TV apps so you can access anywhere. If you're at home and have cable, then NBC is the official broadcaster and has coverage from 1pm ET / 10am PT every day. While DIRECTV NOW costs $50 per month, hosts loads of other sports across plentiful devices and even has a free 7-day trial to let you test out the platform.

How to watch The Players Championship: UK stream

Sky Sports for The Players Championship in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to this by now. Sky Sports has all the Sawgrass coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel from 12.30pm BST to watch featured groups. And if you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. Don't have Sky and don't fancy subscribing just for the golf? Well NOW TV may well be a decent fit for you. It costs £12.99 for a week's worth of access. And pretty much every streaming device you can think of has a NOW app.

Live stream the Players in Canada, Germany and Japan

The DAZN service is available and has a free trial

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan. Luckily, it has secured streaming rights for The Players Championship. You can watch for free as DAZN offers a 30 day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up. Now, if you're not in one of those countries, you could in theory use a VPN to dial in to, say, Germany, and also get this free option. Your main hurdle will be that you will need a credit card registered in one of the participating countries in order to sign up. If you want to try this option from the US or UK we'd recommend doing it via ExpressVPN.

Images courtesy of theplayers.com