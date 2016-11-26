The most popular Black Friday TV deal is still available

Update: Sadly, as of 18:00 on Saturday 26 November, this deal is now out of stock. However, John Lewis often finds new stocks later on of these items, so we'll keep an eye out to see if it reappears.

If you’re looking for a new TV you’ll be browsing through what seems like a mountain of Black Friday deals.

Stop!

Instead go straight to this amazing 40-inch Samsung UE40KU6020 Ultra HD HDR TV deal, giving you the very latest technology for a bargain basement price of just £349.

This cracking 4K TV offer comes courtesy of John Lewis, so you know you’re in good hands – plus you get the firm’s five year (yes, FIVE) warranty, giving you peace of mind.

Pick up the Samsung UE40KU6020 Ultra HD HDR TV for the crazy price of £349 at John Lewis

Feature-packed

The Samsung UE40KU6020 boasts an sharp 4K resolution, PurColour HDR (High Dynamic Range) that delivers improved realism for your films and console games and Samsung's Smart Hub to offer easy access to the likes of Netflix and other catch-up services.

Freeview HD is included too, and round the back you get three HDMI and two USB ports - perfect for connecting your Sky+ HD box, PS4 and Google Chromecast.

In total you're looking at a cool saving of £250, and you have until midnight on November 28 2016 to take advantage of this top notch deal.