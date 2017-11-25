The best GameStop Black Friday deals 2017

GameStop Black Friday 2017 deals aren't ready to go peacefully into the night - it seems some of them are going to be here throughout the weekend.

So, yes, while the deals might've come out swinging for Black Friday, chances are good that you'll be able to score some of your favorite games and consoles all the way until November 26 in-store and online.

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday 2017 is right around the corner

And that's pretty great news as a gamer. I mean, what's not to love about scoring a bonus round with some of the best deals on products like the Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch, PS4 Pro and SNES Classic (if there's still stock)?

So, just what are the best GameStop deals? TechRadar is host to all of the info that you need: what exclusive deals you'll find in-store vs online and which fantastic games you need to snatch up when deals go live.

Best GameSpot Black Friday deals

Xbox One S 500GB is $189.99

If the Xbox One X is a bit too pricey for your budget, consider a still-awesome Xbox One S that can output in upscaled 4K HDR. Normally priced at $279.99, you're saving big off what the gaming machine normally costs.

PS4 Slim 1TB w/ $50 GameStop gift card is $199.99

This PS4 Slim deal is the best that we've seen yet if you're looking for a good value. The Slim model lacks the power of the PS4 Pro, but has the same excellent library of games to play. And with a free $50 gift card, you're essentially getting a game's worth of value with the purchase, which normally costs $349.View Deal

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 is $349.99

Nintendo's jack-of-all-trades console is arguably the hottest gadget of the year ... which is both a good thing and a bad thing. It's a bad thing because it's not always easy to find. But, thanks to GameStop's awesome Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition bundle, you can snatch up the Switch and a game for $349.

Madden NFL 18 is $27

Have a football fan in your life? Bring a smile to their face with this awesome deal on the latest Madden title, which is half-off at GameStop. Here's the deal for PS4 and Xbox One. Note: currently unavailable online for Xbox One, but try again soon.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn is $20

Horizon Zero Dawn was one of this year's best games. Two parts open-world wonderland, one part post-apocalyptic survival game with robot dinosaurs, HZD had all the makings of a masterpiece. You can snag a copy today at GameStop for $20!

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is $25

Interested in a one-way trip back to Mordor this holiday season? Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, the second part of Warner Bros. Interactive's Middle-earth saga, is on sale at a ridiculous discount today at GameStop - it's just $25!

The Evil Within 2 is $25

If you like your games with some bumps and jumps, you should take a look at this excellent deal on The Evil Within 2. It's available today on Xbox One and PS4 for $25.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is $25

Want a game that's going to last you a long time? Like, well over one hundred hours long? Meet The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Collection, which offers the full game (which was long) alongside the DLC ... which was also long.

Overwatch Game of the Year Edition is $30

Despite some fierce competition, we gave Overwatch our 2016 Game of the Year award. Its excellent fast-paced combat paired with its fun, eclectic characters and environments kept us hooked long after our first deathmatch. If you're looking for a fun, fast-paced shooter and Call of Duty just isn't doing it for you anymore, check out Overwatch Game of the Year edition.

HTC Vive w/ $50 GameStop gift card is $599.99

This value-packed VR headset bundle comes with the Vive, the Deluxe Audio Strap for better audio delivery and a free $50 gift card. Of course, you'll need somewhat of a beastly PC to get things running smoothly, but just imagine what kind of sweet VR games that free voucher will get you.View Deal

PlayStation VR headset is $199.99

Sony gets to have some of the bargain fun, too. If you have a PS4, it has never been more affordable to upgrade your setup for some VR fun. Better yet, many of the PSVR-ready games are on discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This deal is $100 off, so you'll want to act fast.View Deal

We'll be updating this deals over the weekend. Hopefully, you'll save a little bit of cash for Cyber Monday, which will have its own set of mega sales on offer.