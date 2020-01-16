The Apple Watch 3 is back in stock and on sale for $199 at Walmart

If you didn't snag a discounted Apple Watch 3 during the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale, then you're in luck. Walmart has the best-selling smartwatch back in stock and on sale for $199. That's an $80 discount and the fantastic price for a feature-rich smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



The all-new Apple Watch 5 currently retails for $440, which makes the $199 price tag on the Series 3 extremely appealing. We don't know how long Walmart will have the smartwatch in stock, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $199 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 back in stock and sale for $199. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and is available in a black and white sport band.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm: $379 $299 at Walmart

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular on sale for $299. The Series 3 smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

