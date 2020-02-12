The Apple Watch 3 hits lowest price ever for Valentine's Day sale

Valentine's Day is just days away, and to celebrate, Walmart is discounting a range of best-selling tech items that you can shop right now. Walmart's Valentine's Day sale includes massive discounts on TVs, iPads, headphones, and smartwatches like the popular Apple Watch.

You can get the Apple Watch 3 on sale for $189. That's a $90 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 38mm smartwatch. Walmart also has the Apple Watch 3 with cellular on sale for $299 and the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384.

The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $189 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 back in stock and sale for $189. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and is available in a black and white sport band.

View Deal

See more of Walmart's best Apple Watch deals below and keep in mind these limited-time offers are ending soon, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple Watch deals:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm: $379 $299 at Walmart

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular on sale for $299. The Series 3 smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $384 at Walmart

Walmart has the all-new 40mm Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384. The latest smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display and includes an updated ECG app.

View Deal

