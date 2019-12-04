The all-new Apple Watch 5 gets a post-Cyber Monday price cut at Amazon

If you're looking for a post-Cyber Monday price cut on the best-selling Apple Watch, then you've come to the right place. We've scoured Amazon's site to find the best Apple Watch deals still available on the all-new Series 5 and Series 3 smartwatch.



Right now, you can get the Apple Watch 5 on sale for $355. That's a $44 discount and the best price we've found for the 40mm smartwatch. Amazon also has the Apple Watch 3 on sale for $199, and the Series 3 smartwatch with cellular on sale for $329.



The recently released Apple Watch 5 is packed with new features, as well as an upgraded design. The smartwatch now features an Always-On Retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



While the discount on the Series 5 smartwatch might seem small, it's rare for a newly released Apple Watch to be on sale. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Apple Watch 5 on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple Watch 5 deals:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $355 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $355 when you apply an extra $24 discount at checkout. The smartwatch is available in a Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band and includes GPS technology and an ECG app that continuously monitors your heart rate.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 44mm: $429 $385 at Amazon

If you're interested in a bigger display, you can get the 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 in a Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band on sale for $409. Amazon is even offering a further $24 discount that will be applied at checkout.

The Apple Watch 3 includes heart rate monitoring and tracks activity, popular workouts, and calories burned. Amazon has the GPS-only model on sale for $199, and the cellular version is on sale for $329.

Apple Watch 3 deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $199 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch on sale for $199. The Series 3 smartwatch includes GPS technology and heart rate monitoring and is available in a white or black sport band.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm: $379 $329 at Amazon

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity on sale for $329. The 38mm smartwatch includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

