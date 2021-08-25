The 2022 Porsche Taycan gets a tech upgrade and wild new colors

Here at TechRadar, we really like the Porsche Taycan. The first fully electric car from the German automaker, it combines power and precision with all the technological bells and whistles you'd expect from a car which flirts with a six-figure price tag.

Well, the 2022 Porsche Taycan looks set to take the brand's flagship electric offering to even higher heights by adding better performance credentials, a wider array of color options and a lot more tech.

For starters, the new model will boast an improved powertrain with better thermal management and charging speeds.

It's been fitted with a Turbo Charging Planner, which Porsche says will allow for earlier fast charging at higher charge levels, though the brand doesn't specify just how much faster you'll be able to juice up your Taycan.

Remote Park Assist has been added, too. That means it'll be possible for drivers to park their Taycan without needing to be behind (or be holding) the wheel.

Porsche says the system automatically detects parking spaces and measures them using the vehicle's ultrasonic sensors and camera systems, though you'll still be able to control the action from the Porsche Connect app if things get a little too close for comfort.

Porsche has also added Android Auto support to its latest Taycan, which joins the existing integrations of Apple CarPlay, Apple Music and Apple Podcasts.

Interestingly, though, it's not the wireless version of the system, so drivers will still need to plug their Android smartphone into the car's USB-C port to gain access to its features.

As for other tech upgrades, the company has revamped the Taycan's navigation system by adding redesigned graphics and an even speedier processor, so route calculations appear quicker and more clearly.

The car's voice assistant has been updated, too, though we were already pretty happy with its functionality in the original model.

The future is bright… literally

Perhaps the most eye-catching of the new Taycan's updates, though, is its vastly-expanded range of available paint options.

Porsche says the new colors are an homage to those introduced back in the '90s, which achieved cult status on models like the 911.

These include the likes of Moonlight Blue Metallic, Acid Green, Rubystar Red (pictured), Riviera Blue and Viola Metallic.

The brand's Paint to Sample option also now offers customers the chance to match their Taycan to a color of their choosing, so expect to see some wild-looking models zooming down a road near you very soon.

As for when the new Taycan will hit the market, Porsche has set "the end of the year" as a tenuous release date.

There's been no official confirmation yet on whether the 2022 model will arrive in all regions at the same time, either, though we'd anticipate the car will launch in the US, UK, Europe and Australia within just a few months of one another.