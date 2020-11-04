The 10 best Walmart Black Friday deals: TVs, AirPods, Instant Pot, laptops, and more

The Walmart Black Friday sale has arrived early this year with incredible deals on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to kitchen appliances, vacuums, and best-selling toys. The retailer has launched its first wave of Black Friday deals that begin tonight at 7 PM ET, and we've rounded up the very best bargains below.

Our top Walmart Black Friday deals include the 2019 Apple AirPod down to an all-time low price of $99, the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop discounted down to $449 (was $589), and this 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for a stunning price of $228.



You'll also find massive discounts on best-selling appliances like a 50% discount on the all-new Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum marked down to an all-time low price of $177, and the Hoover WindTunnel vacuum on sale for just $48 (was $89).



See more of the best Walmart Black Friday deals below, and keep in mind there's limited stock for these hot items, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late. This is the first of three sales that Walmart is launching this month, so stay tuned for more epic Walmart Black Friday deals from the retail giant.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals:

JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: $59.88 $30 at Walmart

These JLab Bluetooth headphones are half off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. With the noise cancellation on, the manufacturer boasts you'll get 28 hours of playtime. They charge via Micro USB.

Hoover WindTunnel XL Bagless Pet Vacuum: $149 $48 at Walmart

A cheap price for a vacuum that's apparently designed to deal with pet hair around the home. The dirt cup included can hold up to 1.5 liters, which should leave you with plenty of capacity for cleaning before you need to empty it out. You're also granted up to 12 feet of extendable cleaning reach with attachments, according to the manufacturer.

Instant Pot VIVA 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker: $99.99 $49 at Walmart

This online-only deal discounts one of the many Instant Pot cookers down to a very reasonable $49. We also saw the VIVA take a drop at Best Buy for about the same price earlier this year – and this is a great discount.

onn. 42-inch 1080p Full HD Roku TV: $88 at Walmart

This budget TV brand gets you a 42-inch screen for less than $100 – definitely worth considering if you're not necessarily after the best TV, even if you just put it in a second room in your house. It's not 4K, but then it is only 88 bucks.

Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi RoboVac: $149 $99 at Walmart

Robot vacuums always get steep discounts around these busy sales periods – this is very much a budget option, and you can control your new robotic pal with wi-fi.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $144 $99 at Walmart

The latest model of the Apple AirPods (from last year) drop to a Prime Day-level price – this is a chance to pick up some true wireless earbuds for a big discount. Note this is the model with a wired charging case.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $177 at Walmart

A big discount for this robot vacuum cleaner, which boasts a number of powerful tidying features: you can schedule when it cleans using the iRobot Home app, and it uses what the manufacturer calls a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift and suction your floors. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it features 'Cliff Detect' to stop it from falling downstairs.

onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $228 at Walmart

Extremely cheap, even for a budget 4K TV, we can't vouch for the brand, but you do get streaming service capabilities built in. Worth considering if you don't want to spend much on a 4K TV this year.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop | i5-9000H CPU | GTX 1650 | 256GB SSD: $589 $449 at Walmart

There are definitely some limitations to this gaming laptop – the 256GB SSD is pretty small, considering many modern games are over 100GB – but it's also a very low price, even with its less powerful GTX 1650 GPU.

MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop | Intel i7-10750H | GTX 1660Ti | 512GB SSD: $979.00 $799 at Walmart

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop is on the lower end in terms of power, but as long as you're not concerned with playing the biggest new games at top settings, this should play nicely with the majority of your Steam library.

More Walmart Black Friday deals

