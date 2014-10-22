Sky now lets you beam pics from your phone to the big screen

Sky has updated its iOS and Android Sky+ app with an interesting new feature, allowing users to beam photos stored on their smartphone or tablet direct to their TV.

You'll need to have your compatible Sky+HD box connected to your home broadband connection, and your smartphone/tablet needs to be on the same network, but after that Sky says it's as easy as tapping an icon in the application.

There are already a variety of ways of getting your smartphone content onto your television screen, such as Google Chromecast, but with Sky's entrance into this market it leaves us wondering if there's more to come.

The update is available in both the App Store and Google Play, and it's free to download.