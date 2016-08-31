Hungry for HDR? Streaming apps on Samsung TVs will be receiving support soon

Samsung has announced that Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant Video's HDR content will soon be fully compatible with the manufacturer's 2016 lineup of UHD and SUHD TVs.

Although HDR content has been available on the two services previously, the news means that you'll be able to enjoy the technology when viewing the content through your Samsung TV's SmartTV apps.

HDR is a new technology that increases the range from the brightest white to the darkest black. This increased range benefits the amount of detail in the darkest and lightest parts of an image.

The development won't be limited to the two biggest streaming services, either. The libraries (both existing and forthcoming) of a number of other European content providers are also set to benefit, including Arte, Sky, Insight TV and RTVE.

Samsung wasn't entirely clear when the functionality is due to arrive and what updates it will require to function, but we've checked with South Korean manufacturer and will update this piece with their response.