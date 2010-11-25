France gets Europe's first 3D porn on demand

France is the first country in Europe to get a 3D porn video on demand service, courtesy of Paris-based Marc Dorcel Television.

Marc Dorcel is set to launch the first 3D adult entertainment subscription video-on-demand

(VoD) service in Europe via French IPTV platform Free.

'Regardless of whether 3D adult movies are a good idea, er, artistically, this service is certainly cutting-edge in that it's VOD," says deputy editor of Home Cinema Choice magazine, Mark Craven.

"3DTV looks certain to head down that route. There isn't enough content to fill dedicated channels, and consumers aren't likely to sit and watch hour after hour of 3D anyway.

"It's more of an event. Indeed, we expect eventual 3D offerings from the BBC (which probably won't be porn!) to be distributed via iPlayer, rather than a BBC 3D channel."

3D VoD porn heading to UK

The French porn producers also plan to roll out 3D adult video-on-demand programming to other TV partners in France, as well as other countries across Europe.

Marc Dorcel: The first porn producer to bring 3D VoD to Europe

Rest assured, we will be the first to bring you the news on when a 3D porn VoD service is set to arrive in the UK.

Much as many strait-laced and prudish cultural and tech commentators may wish to deny it, adult entertainment and gaming are often cited with being two key forms of content that drive the uptake of new consumer technologies in the home.

3D TV smut factory

Marc Dorcel TV first showed off its 3D adult entertainment offering at MipTV earlier in 2010. The programming content has been produced together with French firm 3DLized.

The initial French-based service will give viewers access to over 60 exclusive 3D high definition porn videos on Channel 171 (that's the French platform Free, for any lonely travellers that might be holed up in Parisian hotels…).

More videos are set to be added to the new 3D adult offering on a weekly basis, with categories including "nurses," "fetish," "girls only" and "porno chic."

Marc Dorcel is perhaps best known as a producer of such modern hardcore classics as Citizen Shane and Casino – No Limit.

