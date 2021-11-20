Survivor Series 2021 live stream: how to watch WWE online from anywhere

The very best of Raw and SmackDown hit the canvas tonight at New York's Barclay's Center for the 35th edition of this much-anticipated PPV. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2021 WWE Survivor Series live stream, wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV the exclusive broadcaster for US viewers!

The main draw for tonight's bill in terms of the singles matches are two tasty champion-versus-champion face-offs with Big E's long-awaited showdown with Roman Reigns, while Becky Lynch is back in the ring to take on Charlotte Flair.

As if that wasn't enough, there's also Survivor Series' signature 5-on-5 elimination matches, with this year's card featuring two instalments of multi-superstar chaos in the shape of all-male and an all-female Raw against SmackDown battles.

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens are among those lining up for the men’s Raw team, while Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy and King Woods will be representing SmackDown.

The women’s match looks particularly star-studded, with Biance Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler all set to battle it out.

Read on for the full Survivor Series 2021 card and all you need to know to watch a WWE live stream online from anywhere.

Live stream Survivor Series from outside your country

You'll be able to watch Survivor Series from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We're rounding up all the best places to watch in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.

Watch a Survivor Series live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus 3-months FREE, when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've registered and downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to live stream WWE Survivor Series in the US

Peacock TV Peacock TVPremium is the exclusive place to watch all of WWE's biggest events stateside, and you can tune into Survivor Series from 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday, November 21 with the main card starting an hour later. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that will get you every big WWE event in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. It's exceptional value for money and brings with it a host of fantastic entertainment, like Modern Family, The Office and Saved by the Bell, plus international sporting events, including Premier League soccer and, of course WWE. - Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series: live stream in Canada

WWE Network WWE's move to Peacock doesn't affect Canadian viewers, which means the best place to watch Survivor Series is still WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune into Survivor Series, which runs on Sunday, November 21, with the main card action beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream Survivor Series coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch Survivor Series: live stream in the UK

BT Sport Box Office BT Sport is the place to watch Survivor Series in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. You'll have to prepare for a late one though, because the main action gets underway at 1am BST on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Survivor Series: live stream in Australia

WWE Network WWE fans in Australia can tune into Survivor Series on WWE Network, which is also available Down Under. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month. It's also being shown on Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV. The PPV event is available for $29.95. The Survivor Series main card action begins at 12pm AEDT on Monday. Aussies abroad looking to watch a Survivor Series live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch Survivor Series: live stream WWE in Japan

WWE Network If you're watching from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 10am JST on Monday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to Survivor Series via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.

How to watch Survivor Series: live stream in India

Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 WWE fans in India can tune into Survivor Series on both Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3, but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 6.30am IST on Monday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too.

Survivor Series 2021 full card