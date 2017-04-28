Surprise surprise, Nintendo won’t be hosting a press conference at E3 2017

Nintendo has revealed that once again it won’t be hosting a traditional on-stage press conference at this year’s E3 in Los Angeles.

During a financial briefing, the company’s president, Tatsumi Kimishima, stated: “We will not be hosting a large-scale press conference for institutional investors, analysts and the media.”

This isn’t a surprising announcement – Nintendo hasn’t actually held a big press conference since 2012, instead deciding to go more directly to the public with online Nintendo Direct videos and Treehouse livestreams.

Direct to the public

Kimishima didn’t reveal any more information about how Nintendo is planning to approach E3 this year, instead saying that Nintendo of America would announce more details closer to the time. It seems highly likely, however, that the company is planning to take advantage of the consumer attendance at this year's show.

We already know that Nintendo is planning to host a Splatoon 2 tournament at the show this year, but outside of that we expect to get a lot more information on upcoming first- and third-party Switch titles, such as Super Mario Odyssey and FIFA 18.

There’s a good chance Nintendo could also decide to announce some new first- and third-party titles at the event, as earlier this year Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime promised that the company was planning a "big" E3 for 2017 and would be "showcasing a variety of games".

We’re also fairly certain that we can expect to see plenty more titles announced for the 3DS platform. Nintendo vowed it would continue to support the 3DS despite the portability of the Switch, a promise that it’s reinforced with the recent announcement of a New 2DS XL console, set to be released in July of this year.