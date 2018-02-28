Stylish Fitbit Blaze 2 shown off in leaked renders

One thing we wouldn’t generally consider Fitbit's devices to be is stylish, but it looks like the company might be trying to change that, with leaked renders showing an attractive watch that’s supposedly the successor to the Fitbit Blaze.

The images, obtained by Wareable, show a square face with a seemingly metal frame and a look that’s closer to an Apple Watch than any of Fitbit’s previous wearables.

A source apparently familiar with Fitbit’s plans told Wareable that “it wants this to be something that will appeal to a larger, more general semartwatch audience,“ and that specifically Fitbit wants a watch that appeals more to the female market.

They added that the new watch, which is said to be a successor to the Blaze but may or may not be called the Fitbit Blaze 2, is close in size to the original Fitbit Blaze and smaller than the Fitbit Ionic.

Image 1 of 5 This could be the Fitbit Blaze 2 in silver. Credit: Wareable Image 2 of 5 Here it's pictured in black. Credit: Wareable Image 3 of 5 And here in rose gold. Credit: Wareable Image 4 of 5 The next Fitbit smartwatch could have multiple types of strap. Credit: Wareable Image 5 of 5 A selection of different colors and straps. Credit: Wareable

Feature-packed but lacking GPS

The new Fitbit is also supposedly waterproof to 50 meters, runs the same Fitbit OS software as the Ionic, and like the Ionic has a relative SpO2 sensor, which can monitor blood oxygen levels and will allow the device to monitor for sleep apnea. One feature it apparently won’t have though is GPS.

Finally, the source claimed the Fitbit Blaze 2 – or whatever it ends up being called – will be available some time this spring (in the US, so March-May) in black, silver, rose gold and charcoal colors with a variety of different straps, and that it will cost less than the Fitbit Ionic – although given that the Ionic is Fitbit's most expensive wearable yet at £299.95 / $299.95 / AU$449.95, that’s not saying much.

As always, we’d take these rumors with a pinch of salt, but the renders are high-quality, so they look convincing.