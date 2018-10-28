SOUQ.com to exclusively offer latest OnePlus smartphone

If you’re patiently waiting for the latest OnePlus smartphone, then you won’t have to wait for very long. The OnePlus 6T is set to launch globally on 29th October, and here in the Middle East it’ll be available exclusively on SOUQ.com.

Pre-orders for the OnePlus 6T will kick off from 31st October, and the phone is set to have a few impressive tricks to show off. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock the screen, along with a larger battery and a Snapdragon 845 SoC processor. It’s also poised to run the latest version of Android – Pie 9.0 – right out of the box.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, CEO & Co-Founder of SOUQ.com said, “Consumers in the region like to have access to the latest gadgets immediately; and at SOUQ.com, we work tirelessly to deliver what our customers want. As an Amazon company, we are uniquely positioned to bring the latest gadgets to our customers in the Middle East at the same time that they are available globally. We are proud to offer the OnePlus 6T exclusively to customers in the region. Having the OnePlus 6T exclusively on Souq.com adds to the unbeatable selection of products that we are committed to offering to our customers.”