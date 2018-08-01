Sony launches two new 5.1 channel soundbar home theatre systems in India

Sony today launched their latest soundbar home theatre systems - HT-S500RF and HT-S700RF - in the Indian market.

Sony says the new home audio systems are "designed for India, tuned for India." Meaning, the audio on these speakers is customised as per standard Indian music taste.

The soundbars feature a new diamond cut ‘punching metal’ grill, claimed to enhance audio quality and durability of the devices.

Both the speakers deliver 1000 Watts (RMS) of power, have Bluetooth v4.2 for connectivity, support for AAC and a HDMI port that supports ARC (Audio return channel), which basically reroutes the TV audio through the same HDMI connection.

The two models S500RF and S700RF come with a uniform soundbar with three speakers and two tweeters.

The superior HT-S700RF also includes tallboy-style rear speakers and a 20cm subwoofer, while the HT-S500RF has two book-shelf style speaker units to support and an 18cm subwoofer.

As always, the two speakers come with Sony Music Centre app, which allows users to navigate through the content when an external device like a USB pen drive is connected to the soundbar.

The new models have more output power, in-built tweeters and bigger subwoofer diameter over last year’s HT-RT40 and HT-RT3.

Price and availability

The HT-S700RF has been priced at Rs. 37,990 and the HT-S500RF retails for Rs. 29,990.

They will be available across Sony Centres and major electronic stores in India from August 10 onward.