Asus breaks a piece of that KitKat update for Asus Padfone 2 users

Android L might be all the rage but some devices are still catching up with the latest version of KitKat - case and point with the Asus Padfone 2.

Asus finally released the Android 4.4 KitKat update for its tablet-phone combo. Although there's no option to download the update over the air with your carriers, users can pick up the software update directly from the ASUS website.

Before downloading the update make sure to match up the SKU version, which is mainly delineated by different regions, to your device. Also note that the update will wipe all data on the device, so make sure to back up everything on a microSD card or on the cloud.

Fresh coat of virtual paint

Unfortunately Asus has not included details on any new features the update includes. But as with most devices getting Android 4.4, users can expect faster performance and better multitasking.

On top of the improved performance, KitKat also introduced the biggest visual changes to Android since Ice Cream Sandwich with a lighter-colored interface and flatter icons. Additionally, Google redesigned the home screen launcher to incorporate Google Now.

Overall the KitKat update will make Android look even better and faster on the both the Padfone 2's 4.7-inch phone display or its other 10.1-inch tablet screen.