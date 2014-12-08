Download of the day: Glary Utilities

Glary Utilities is the perfect solution if your computer is running at a snail's pace and needs a serious spring clean.

Why you need it

Use a computer long enough and it'll get clogged up with all sorts of files that you no longer need – registry entries, temporary internet files, a bulging cache and more can slow your computer down to a crawl and make it a pain to use.

Glary Utilities aims to remedy that with a range of tools to get your computer back to its normal speedy self. Computer starting up slowly? Memory need optimising? Glary Utilities can sort out the problems plaguing your PC to get it running smoothly, and corrects problems you probably didn't even know existed.

It also finds duplicate files and empty folders, while its uninstall utility can erase any trace of unwanted programs, deleting the files that often get left behind when you uninstall software. It even comes with file shredding, encryption and recovery tools for when your PC maintenance gets serious.

Key features

Works on: PC, Android

PC, Android Versions: Free, Pro ($39.95, about £25)

Free, Pro ($39.95, about £25) Clean up: Glary Utilities clears out files that can slow your computer down to an unusable speed

Glary Utilities clears out files that can slow your computer down to an unusable speed Advanced tools: If you want a little extra, Glary Utilities can shred, encrypt and recover files

You'll also like