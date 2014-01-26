Second screen app GetGlue becoming tvtag in big update this week

If you're not a GetGlue user, you've surely heard of it when folks use the second screen app to check into their favourite shows and share it on Facebook or Twitter.

Now the company, which has around 4.5m registered users on iOS, Android and Windows Phone, is rebranding to the much more descriptive TVTag following its recent acquisition by i.TV.

In an email sent out to users, the company explained the transition and also promised a big update this week which "will incorporate a ton of new features."

The so-called 'Foursquare of television' will change its branding from blue to red, if that sort of thing interests you.

Shared vision

In the email, the company wrote: "As many of you are aware, this update has been a long time coming. In fact, when GetGlue joined i.TV in November, one of the reasons we were all so excited about both companies coming together is that both teams shared a vision for how to make watching TV more fun and interesting.

"The update to GetGlue you'll see next week is a culmination of a lot of hard work and your feedback. We can't wait to share it with you!"

Via The Next Web