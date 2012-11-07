Microsoft Office 'confirmed' for iOS and Android next year

Microsoft Office is coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Android next year, according to sources.

A mobile version of Office has been spotted running on the iPad before, but Microsoft has stayed quiet on the matter. Now anonymous sources have confirmed to The Verge that Office for mobile devices is real, and will be out on Android and iOS in early 2013.

Office Mobile will be free for both iOS and Android, and will let you view documents on your device. It'll be compatible with Word, PowerPoint, and Excel documents, and if you subscribe to Office 365, you'll be able to edit them too.

You'll be able to subscribe to Office 365 from within the apps.

The in-app editing will be "basic" according to the report. So not a patch on using the full version of Office on a desktop or laptop.

Previous spots

A press release from Microsoft's Czech arm previously revealed Office Mobile apps for Android and iOS would be available in March 2013. According to The Verge, the iOS version will be out in late February or early March, with Office for Android coming later, around May time.

A Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge: "Office will work across Windows Phone, iOS and Android."

A mobile version of Office was first spotted running on an iPad back in May, and since then the rumour mill has gone into overdrive.

Via The Verge