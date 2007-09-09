Easy Media Creator 10 embraces Windows Vista

Roxio has released the newest version of its renowned Easy Media Creator software into the wild. The revamped Easy Media Creator 10 (£59.99) also comes with a Windows Vista stamp of approval.

Easy Media Creator 10 positions itself as a "suite of digital media applications". It's an umbrella brand that encompasses seven different core modules - Music, Photo & Video, DVD creation, DVD Playback, Burning & Copying, Mobile and Disc Label Creator.

Multimedia mastery

The Music module features a widget-based audio converter and supports multi-drive CD ripping. The Photo & Video module, meanwhile, is a toolset that will enable you to auto-fix photos and upload files to Youtube with one click.

For the full list of Easy Media Creator 10 functions and features, visit the Roxio website.