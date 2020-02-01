Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza live stream: watch Australian Open Women's Final tennis online from anywhere

Saturday's Australian Open Women's Final brings together a pairing few would have predicted a fortnight ago. It's set to be a fascinating final that you'll be able to watch as it happens from anywhere in the world with our Kenin v Muguruza live stream guide.

Spanish star Garbine Muguruza may be a former Roland-Garros and Wimbledon champion, but the 26-year-old came into the tournament unseeded with little expectation of a decent run in Melbourne. While Sofia Kenin was at least ranked as a 14th seed, Saturday's match will be her maiden Grand Slam final, an achievement that few would have expected.

Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza - where and when The Australian Open is taking place at Melbourne Park, with the Women's Final happening in its main Rod Laver Arena. This showdown is scheduled for 7.30pm AEDT, which means an 8.30am GMT start for those tuning in from the UK, and a 3.30am ET and 12.30am PT early hours start on Friday for folk in the US.

Muguruza has beaten three top 10 seeds on the way to the final, the most impressive of those will likely be her shock win over the in-form world number four Simona Halep.

Kenin broke the home crowd's hearts by knocking out Australia’s Ash Barty in their semi-final clash, in a close straight-sets win over the world number one.

The only previous tour-level meeting between the two finalists saw Kenin beat Muguruza at last year's China Open, which the 21-year-old won 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.

Don't miss a moment of the 2020 Australian Open Women's Final by following our Kenin vs Muguruza live stream guide below - it doesn't even matter where on Earth you are.

There isn't long to wait - see how to live stream Super Bowl 2020

How to watch Kenin vs Muguruza for FREE Down Under

Wanting to watch the women's final Down Under? This year's Australian Open broadcaster is again Channel 9, which means free tennis to watch if you're in Australia. Sooner watch online or on mobile? Then your Australian Open live stream destination is 9Now. Outside Australia but still want to watch? Then cast your eyes downward as we explain how to watch your domestic coverage with a VPN.

Live stream the 2020 Australian Open Women's Final from outside your country

If you're trying to discover what your watching options are in Australia, the US, UK, Canada or New Zealand, we have all that information on this tennis live stream guide.

But if you're away from your country and still want to catch your usual broadcaster's coverage then prepare to be disappointed if you try to watch online, as you'll likely get an error message describing the fact the tennis action is unable to be watched from overseas.

The best way to clear this net is to download and install a VPN (click the link if you're a bit unsure of what that is). We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4) and streaming services, ranks amongst the fastest and most secure, and even has an available 30-day money back guarantee so that you can effectively try before you buy while if you sign up for a whole year, Express will give you 49% off and 3 months extra free. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching tennis. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other territories, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, it's not hard to see why their popularity is increasing.

How to watch Sofia Kenin on the final with a US live stream

The Australian Open Women's Final will be broadcast by ESPN and the Tennis Channel. So cable users are good to go, with the match due to start after 3.30am ET and 12.30am PT in the early hours of Friday. Or, if you're a cord cutter, you can also get ESPN on a range of TV streaming services. Check out the list below for more information on them. For those looking to stream, the network's subscription service ESPN+ will have a lot of coverage of the action from Melbourne. ESPN+ costs £4.99 per month and is adding an increasing amount of content to its roster - from UFC to FA Cup soccer and much more besides. And if you have access to any of these services but find yourself outside the US this weekend, then revert your eyes up and check out how getting a VPN could help.

How to stream Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza live in the UK

Eurosport is the place to be for the Australian Open Women's Final, and you can add a subscription to the service via Sky, Virgin Media and TVPlayer. There's good news if you don't already have it, as Eurosport also has a FREE TRIAL that will let you watch this match and through to the weekend's finals. For those looking to stream, there's also the option of Eurosport Player and its dedicated app. It costs £6.99 per month, or £39.99 if you commit to a whole year. Expect the players to be on court no earlier than 8.30am on Friday morning. Not in the UK to watch the tennis? You can avoid geo-blocking by downloading and installing a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza in Canada

In Canada the rights to all the tennis Grand Slams are owned by TSN, and the 2020 Australian Open is no exception. So that means you can access the Women's Final via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service. Canada will have the same viewing times as the US mentioned above. Using a VPN is the way to go if you want to access an account when you're overseas.

How to live stream the Australian Open Women's Final in New Zealand