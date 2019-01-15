Smart speaker showdown: get two Echo Dot or Google Home Mini speakers for £59

The Google Home Mini prices and Amazon Echo Dot deals went to war late last year to earn a place under as many Christmas trees as possible. And they're at it again!

When one goes on sale, the other isn't far behind, which is fantastic news for buyers. Today's deal sees both of these excellent smart speakers offer bundles that will save you £40 when buying a pair. So instead of paying £49.99 for just the one, you can get two for just £59. The Home Mini deal expires today, so we imagine the Amazon one isn't far behind it too.

Two Google Home Minis for £59 at Currys

Use voucher code: GOGM2. This offer is available on any of the colours stocked by Currys. The Home Mini is widely seen as the smarter of the two speakers thanks to the enormously powerful Google search engine behind the smart assistant.

View Deal

Two Amazon Echo Dots for £59 at Amazon

There's a slight catch with this deal as Amazon seems to have stock on back order for most colours of the UK's most popular smart speaker. That being said, if you're after the Amazon-branded speaker, it might be worth wait. Simply add any two to your basket and they'll be automatically discounted during checkout after you confirm your address - but before actually paying. We don't see a better deal coming along before delivery to be honest, but if it does, you're free to cancel the order.

View Deal

Getting two smart speakers for such a low price is an excellent chance to make your home that little bit smarter. As well as the smart assistant being able to answer random questions you throw at it via voice commands, you can also sync them with smart lighting, Ring doorbells, thermostats and more. Check out our other deal pages below for some ideas to get you going.