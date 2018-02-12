Sigma launches near 'zero distortion' 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM lens

Sigma has just announced the latest Art line lens to join its armoury of excellent glass and if the specs are to be believed, it could make an excellent addition to the kit bag.

Billed as Sigma's "ultimate ultra-wide-angle zoom", the lens incorporates three FLD glass elements, three SLD glass elements and three aspherical lens elements, including one large-diameter aspherical element.

The resulting optical system is said to offer top-level image quality at every focal length and every shooting distance, while transverse chromatic aberration and other optical aberrations are kept to a minimum.

Designed to team up with high resolution cameras such as the Canon EOS 5DS and Nikon D850, this high performance lens claims to keep distortion to 1 per cent or lower, plus the company introduced a rigorous simulation process during the design stage to minimise flare and ghosting.

Pro-spec build

As with most lenses in the Sigma Sport line, the latest Art zoom features a highly effective dust and splash-proof casing, with special sealing at the mount connection, manual focus ring, zoom ring, and cover connection to ensure it shoots in all conditions.

The Japan-made lens is also covered in a dust and oil-repellent coating so it remains clear and smudge-free.

On top of this, Sigma is very aware that virtual reality creators favor ultra wide-angle lenses when capturing video content, so it also offers a Front Conversion Service that swaps out the petal-type hood to a round component.

This prevents the lens from interfering with other lenses or from casting a visible shadow in shot.

Sigma is yet to announce pricing for the wide-angle wonder but has said it will be available in Nikon, Canon and Sigma SA mounts, with MC-11 Mount Converter compatibility to appease Sony users.