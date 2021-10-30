Scotland vs Tonga live stream: how to watch 2021 autumn international from anywhere

Scotland and Tonga get the autumn internationals underway and there's sure to be a party atmosphere to greet Gregor Townsend's men in the capital. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Scotland vs Tonga live stream and watch rugby online today from wherever you are in the world.

In a year of disruptions, Scotland have had to deal with more setbacks than most of their counterparts. This marks their first game since that rousing 23–27 victory over France in the Six Nations, their entire summer series having fallen victim to Covid-19.

Stuart Hogg misses out as he's on Exeter Chiefs duty, with Ali Price and Jamie Ritchie set to step up as co-captains, while Townsend has opted to reward Rufus McLean, Sione Tuipulotu, Jamie Hodgson and Pierre Schoeman with their first caps.

There are four other new faces on the bench, but this will be far from a walk in the park. Tonga came from behind to beat Scotland 21-15 on their own turf in the autumn internationals nine years ago, using their physicality to beat their opponents down - and having three men sin-binned in the process.

It's likely to be another rough ride today, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a rugby live stream and how to watch Scotland vs Tonga for FREE.

How to watch Scotland vs Tonga FREE in the UK

Amazon has the rights to broadcast 17 of the 20 autumn internationals in the UK, and Scotland vs Tonga is one of them. It kicks off at 2.30pm BST on Saturday afternoon, and Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream Scotland vs Tonga from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can I watch Scotland vs Tonga in Australia?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing this game Down Under. Stan Sport is carrying a few Autumn Internationals (like New Zealand against Wales later) but this one doesn't make its schedule. That means if you're desperate to watch in Oz, the only way we can think of is to use a VPN as described above and then try and tune into coverage from overseas. Just beware that most paid-for services require some kind of local card details to get access.

How to live stream Scotland vs Tonga in New Zealand

Image Sky Sport is showing the Scotland vs Tonga game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 2.30am NZDT on Staurday night/Sunday morning. If you stay up late enough, Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Scotland vs Tonga: live stream rugby in South Africa

Image Rugby fans looking to watch the Scotland vs Tonga game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 3.30pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Scotland vs Tonga

Image Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Scotland vs Tonga game in the US, with kick-off set for 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the autumn internationals rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Scotland vs Tonga live stream: watch rugby FREE in Canada

Image Scotland vs Tonga kicks off at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Saturday, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal! The streaming service is not only showing plenty of rugby action, but it's also the place to watch the NFL, and Premier League and Champions League soccer. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.