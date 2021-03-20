Scotland vs Italy live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2021 online from anywhere

Scotland's dreams of a first Six Nations title since 1999 (when it was still the Five Nations) withered in their defeat to Ireland last weekend, leaving them fifth in the standings with only Italy below them. However, Gregor Townsend's men have a game in hand over everyone bar France, and could still surge up the table and into second, which would mark their highest finish since that triumph 22 years ago, in which Townsend shone as a player. Read on for how to get a Scotland vs Italy live stream and watch Six Nations rugby online right now - including for free across the UK and in Ireland.

Wooden spoon secured for the sixth year in a row, Franco Smith's team is playing to avoid another humiliating sweep of defeats. Italy haven't won a Six Nations game since 2015, and their points difference of -142 this year is shocking.

Scotland may be wondering what might have been if their France clash hadn't been postponed. It left them kicking their feet for a month, the momentum from their promising start wasted. Yet they came agonisingly close against Ireland, clawing back a 14-point deficit only to lose out to a late penalty.

They may have to cope without Finn Russell and Jonny Gray today, both of whom were unable to complete the Ireland game, while Scott Cummings is out with a broken hand. Zander Fagerson, however, is back in the fold after serving his four-week suspension.

The title may be out of reach, but Scotland could still finish as the best of the rest. Follow our guide below as we explain all the ways to get a Six Nations live stream and how to watch Scotland vs Italy FREE online today.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy: FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

You can watch a FREE Scotland vs Italy live stream online anywhere in the UK this Saturday, as the BBC has the rights to show the huge Six Nations clash. The match is being aired on BBC One, so all you need to do to live stream Scotland vs Italy free is fire up BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). Kick-off is set for 2.15pm GMT, with the Beeb's coverage getting underway at 1.45pm. If you're not in the UK for this round of Six Nations fixtures, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to live stream Scotland vs Italy if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Scotland or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy FREE online: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US today

NBC Sports once again has the rights to show Six Nations rugby in the US, which used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass. No more. NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock, which offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, so you can watch Scotland vs Italy without paying a cent. The game kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning. After the free trial, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that also features Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Outside of the US? Don't forget that American residents abroad can still tune in just like they would at home with the help of a good VPN. Our latest 2021 testing shows the VPN we recommend to watch Scotland vs Italy from abroad working well with Peacock and other US streaming services.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy: live stream Six Nations in Australia

If you don't mind a very late night, subscription service beIN Sports is showing Scotland vs Italy in Australia. The game kicks off at 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and beIN Sports' coverage gets underway at 1.10am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN with a standalone subscription - Foxtel's streaming-only platform Kayo Sports is showing Scotland vs Italy today. The great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering that works across three screens. Better still, it offers a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy FREE: live stream Six Nations in Ireland

Unlike in the UK, Virgin Media offers free-to-air channels in the Republic of Ireland, and Virgin Media One (formerly Ireland's TV3) is the channel you'll want to head to for the Scotland vs Italy game. This means you can also get a 100% free Six Nations live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Kick-off is set for 2.15pm GMT, and Virgin Media One's coverage starts at 1.30pm this Saturday. Not in Ireland for the Six Nations? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Six Nations in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. You're in for an early start for the Scotland vs Italy game, which kicks off at 3.15am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 3.05am. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

Scotland vs Italy live stream: watch 2021 Six Nations rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and it has the streaming rights for the Six Nations rugby. The Scotland vs Italy game kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning, and you can tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.