Samsung Galaxy S22 phones could launch alongside a faster wireless charger

Audio player loading…

While the idea of wireless phone charging has always been exciting, the reality of it is sadly underwhelming for the most part.

This is largely due to the fact that wired charging is just so much faster than wireless charging, making the act of topping up your handset's battery wirelessly an aesthetic decision rather than a practical one.

Currently, Samsung's handsets and wireless chargers are limited to just 15W charging speeds, but it seems that's about to change, according a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) submission spotted by MySmartPrice.

As stated on the FCC website, certification has been granted to Samsung for a device that's capable of 25W charging speeds, which suggests the South Korean electronics giant is looking to bring a 25W wireless charger to market in the very near future.

Just in time for Samsung Galaxy S22

The timing of Samsung's submission leads us to believe that the company plans to release a new 25W wireless charger alongside the Samsung's Galaxy 22 range, which we're expecting to launch in early 2022.

It's already rumored that Samsung's as-yet-unannounced S22 Ultra will be receiving faster 45W wired charging capability, so it stands to reason that the premium flagship will also see an increase in its wireless charging speed.

However, whether 25W wireless charging will be exclusive to Samsung's top S22 handset remains to be seen. Most signs suggest that it will, but we wouldn't put it past Samsung to bring 25W wireless charging to its entire S22 lineup.

If and when Samsung does bring a 25W fast wireless charger to market, we strongly expect it will be among the best wireless chargers you can buy.