Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut: pre-order and save up to $850 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is available to pre-order now and Best Buy is offering a fantastic deal on the phone that can't be missed. You can save up to $850 on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra with qualified activation and trade-in.



The Samsung Galaxy S20 was unveiled earlier last month at the Samsung event and is currently available for pre-order with a ship date of March 6. You can save up to $850 on the Galaxy lineup when you trade-in a qualifying phone and activate your phone with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. You must trade-in your phone in-store, and your activation savings will be applied in either instant savings or vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments.



On top of that, you can also get up to $200 in Samsung credits when you purchase the Galaxy S20 on a phone installment plan. To receive the credit, you must follow instructions on the Samsung app, and your gift will be emailed within four to six weeks after verification.

Keep in mind this is a limited-time offer and a fantastic deal if you're looking to buy the latest Samsung phone and have a phone to trade-in. You can also see more Samsung Galaxy S20 deals that are available from carriers and retailers.

Best Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for $999.99 at Best Buy | Save up to $850 with qualified activation and trade-in

Pre-order the Galaxy S20 from Best Buy and save up to $850 with qualified activation from AT&T and Spring and trade-in. Plus, you can get up to $200 in Samsung credits. The Galaxy S20 phone features a 6.2-inch display and packs 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G for $1,199.99 at Best Buy | Save up to $850 with qualified activation and trade-in

Best Buy is offering up to $850 in savings with qualified activation from AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, and trade-in when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. You can also get up to $200 in Samsung credits. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a 6.7-inch display and packs 12GB of RAM and a 128GB and 512GB storage option.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for $1,349.99 at Best Buy | Save up to $850 with qualified activation and trade-in

You can save up to $850 on the Galaxy S20 Ultra with qualified activation from AT&T, Sprint and Verizon and trade-in from Best Buy. You can also get up to $200 in Samsung credits. The Galaxy S20 Ultra features a massive 6.9-inch display and is available in 12GB or 16GB of RAM and a 128GB or 512GB storage option.

View Deal

Learn more about the all-new Galax phone with our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S20 review, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review.



You can also shop more offers with our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 prices and deals and the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals and plans.