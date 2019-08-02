Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price might not be any higher than Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is almost here, with the range set to launch on August 7, and while it’s sure to be expensive it might not be quite as pricey as you’re expecting.

According to Ishan Agarwal (a reputable leaker), the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will start at €949 (roughly $1,050, £870, AU$1,550) for a 256GB model. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus meanwhile will apparently cost €1,099 (around $1,220, £1,005, AU$1,800) for a 256GB version and €1,199 (approximately $1,330, £1,100, AU$1,960) for 512GB.

Now, the prices for elsewhere won’t be an exact conversion and he notes that even among countries that use the euro there will be slight differences, but to give you a rough idea of how that compares to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, that phone started at $1,000 / £899 / AU$1,499 for 128GB of storage.

It has already been leaked but confirming from my side as well. The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will start from €949 for 256GB Variant. Galaxy Note10+ will cost €1099 for 256GB and €1199 for 512GB. The Price will slightly differ b/w Euro countries.Will tell about more variants soon! pic.twitter.com/VyNjAj1YE3August 1, 2019

So if this rumor is right then you might be able to get a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for around the same price as the Galaxy Note 9, and get twice as much storage for your money.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus looks set to push prices well over the thousand pound/dollar mark, but then the 512GB version of the Galaxy Note 9 was already $1,250 / £1,099 / AU$1,799 at launch, so even there, you might not be paying much more for the top (non-5G) Note 10 Plus model than you would have for the top Note 9 model.

This is of course just a rumor for now so we’d take it with a pinch of salt, especially as these prices are slightly at odds with an earlier leak, which pointed to higher prices.

Still, fingers crossed for a similar price this year. Phones are getting prohibitively expensive at the top end and it would be nice to see Samsung call a halt to their continued rise in cost, if only briefly – after all, the iPhone 11 is due in September.