Samsung finally launches OLED TV range in Australia – but it's not cheap

If you've been holding your breath for Samsung to bring its new Quantum Dot-sporting OLED TVs to Australia, well, you're probably not with us anymore.

That said, we'd like to inform your surviving family members that Samsung's long-awaited OLED TV range has finally launched in Australia, and is available for pre-order from today.

Teased way back in January at CES 2022, Samsung's S95B OLED 4K TV combines the colour-rich Quantum Dot technology that's been the foundation of its flagship QLED TV range for the better part of a decade, with the self-lighting OLED technology favoured by its rivals.

A change of heart

So why has Samsung backflipped after being fiercely anti-OLED for so long? Well, it likely has to do with QD-OLED solving one of the biggest issues found in standard OLED technology, namely its middling peak brightness.

Unlike regular OLED televisions, which require filters to approximate white light, each individual diode in Samsung's QD-OLED panel consists of three sub-pixels, with original blue OLED materials working in tandem with red and green-tuned quantum dots to create true white light – no light-absorbing filters necessary.

Very nice. How much?

Of course, this improved OLED technology isn't cheap: Samsung's S95B OLED 4K TV is releasing in two sizes, starting at AU$4,079 for the 55-inch model, and maxing out at AU$5,249 for the 65-inch version.

By comparison, the 55-inch version of LG's stunning new C2 OLED launched just a few months ago is relatively cheaper at AU$3,476, while the 65-inch model has an RRP of AU$4,499. Granted, the LG telly doesn't make use of cutting-edge QD-OLED tech, however it did receive TechRadar's prestigious Editor's Choice award in its glowing 5-star review – just like Samsung's S95B. Decisions, decisions...