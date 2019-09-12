Rugby World Cup 2019 live stream: how to watch every match online free from anywhere

The waiting is nearly over...the battle for the William Webb Ellis Cup begins next Friday, September 20, kicking off six weeks of egg-shaped action. The 2019 Rugby World Cup is set to be held for the first time in Japan and twenty teams will be going up against each other across 48 matches.

It's shaping up to be the most evenly-contested tournament in its history, and you can watch all the action, no matter where you are, by following our Rugby World Cup live stream guide below.

2019 Rugby World Cup - where and when The 2019 Rugby World Cup will kick off at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Chōfu, Tokyo, on Friday, September 20, when hosts Japan will take on Russia. The tournament is set to end with the final on November 2 at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. Scroll down to the bottom of this page for a full 2019 Rugby World Cup FAQ.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of tipsters are split between New Zealand, their neighbours Australia, and South Africa as to who will win the tournament.

Nevertheless, the balance of power in the rugby world has shifted towards the northern hemisphere in recent years, with Wales, Ireland, and England all having been in and around the world number one ranking position, and Scotland not too far behind.

Or is this the year that one of the less fashionable nations step up and show what they can do? We all know how dangerous Argentina are, but what of Fiji, Georgia and the hosts themselves?

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch every single match, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch it online with a Rugby World Cup live stream and the broadcasters that are showing it absolutely FREE. No matter where on Earth you are, we'll make sure you know where to catch the coverage.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

You don't have to miss a single minute of the 2019 Rugby World Cup - even if you're abroad and discover that your home broadcaster's online coverage is geo-blocked (we hate it when that happens).

If that happens to you and you're desperate to watch your domestic coverage - whether that be in the UK or Australia (where it's free), New Zealand or the US (where it isn't) or anywhere else in the world - there's still a way to get it that doesn't involve putting your security at risk with some dodgy, illegal stream from Reddit. You can simply use a VPN to login back to your country that is broadcasting the actions, and it's really easy to do:

How to stream Rugby World Cup 2019 live in the UK for FREE

There's wonderful news for rugby fans in the UK - all 48 World Cup matches will be shown free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Most games will be broadcast on ITV1, though ITV4 will also provide coverage. Fans can also live stream the action via the ITV Hub on a variety of devices including smartphones and tablets. Meanwhile, Welsh-language channel S4C will also be showing nine games throughout the tournament including all four Wales group matches plus one fixture per round in the quarter and semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with the World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Live stream the Rugby World Cup in Australia for FREE

The Aussies are one of the only countries around the world that actually have some live rugby from the 2019 World Cup that's free to watch. Every Wallabies game plus two quarter-finals, the semi-finals and final will be shown in all their glory on Channel 10 and through 10 Play. Paid-for service Fox Sports meanwhile is showing every match of tournament via a dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Australians can also live stream Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The 10 Play, Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 in New Zealand FREE

TVNZ will be screening 12 matches free to air in New Zealand, including delayed coverage of all the All Blacks' pool matches and quarterfinal, plus live coverage of the semi-finals and final. Streaming service Spark Sport , meanwhile has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup: US live stream

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 matches in Canada