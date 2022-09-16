Realme GT Neo 3T launched in India - It is Realme GT Neo 2 but with faster charging

Audio player loading…

Realme GT Neo 3T is finally here, the phone that the brand has been hyping for some time now. It comes to the GT Neo series of smartphones from the brand; while the naming of this phone may make it sound like an upgrade over the existing Realme GT Neo 3, it is a replacement for the Realme GT Neo 2. Not just a replacement, we could say this is the same phone, barring a new back panel texture and faster charging.

Realme GT Neo 3T is priced at Rs. 29,999, and the brand flaunts bank offers worth Rs. 7,000 for the first sale.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme GT Neo 3T comes in 3 different storage variants, and the pricing starts at Rs. 29,999. Here is the pricing of the phone across variants:

Realme GT Neo 3T pricing Variant Price 6/128GB Rs. 29,999 8/128GB Rs. 31,999 8/256GB Rs. 33,999

Realme GT Neo 3T will be available on Flipkart (opens in new tab) and Realme.com (opens in new tab) only and in all retail stores where Realme phones are available. The phone will be going on sale from September 23 at noon.

There will be launch offers with discounts of up to Rs. 7,000 on ICICI and Axis bank cards, making the price down to Rs. 22,999.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Realme )

Realme GT Neo 3T has a racing stripe design on the back for the Dash Yellow and Drifting White colour variants. There is also a Shade Black variant that doesn't come with the racing stripe and looks like any other phone with a black colour back panel. The camera array looks familiar to some of the Realme phones that are already on the market, nothing new there. It is the same camera array you can find in Realme GT Neo 2.

On the front, you have the 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is a Samsung E4 panel with support for HDR10+ and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the phone; the tried and tested SoC that already powers so many phones in the segment, like Poco F4, iQoo 7, iQoo Neo 6, Moto Edge 20 Pro, Mi 11x and more. Realme seems to have taken a step back with this phone, as it is not bringing any improvements over its predecessors Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme GT Neo 3.

There is a 64MP triple camera setup: a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, you’ll find the 16MP selfie camera in the punch-hole.

In terms of battery, there is a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W fast charging support. The 80W fast charging seems to be the talking point of the phone, and it will take the phone from 0-50% in 12 minutes.

Realme GT Neo 3T comes with Android 12 out of the box, with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. But Realme has promised an Android 13 update, presumably based on Realme UI 4.0, in October of this year.

A rebadged Realme GT Neo 2?

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme GT Neo 3T will replace Realme GT Neo 2 in the market, a model that already has a successor in the market, the Realme GT Neo 3.

The only difference we can find between both phones is the updated charging speed on Realme GT Neo 3T; 65W fast charging has paved the way for the quicker 80W charging that we already saw in Realme GT Neo 3.

Rehashing smartphones isn’t anything new; Xiaomi recently relaunched the Redmi Note 10s as Redmi Note 11SE without any changes but removed the in-box charger and a higher price. With this phone, at least we are getting a faster-charging speed.

If you can grab the card offer on the first sale, you’ll get the phone for an aggressive price of Rs. 22,999. It will be a much better proposition for the cost, rather than the phone's regular price. For the original price of the phone of Rs. 29,999, there are now strong competitors like Oppo Reno 8 and OnePlus Nord 2T, both of which offer the same 80W fast charging. And don’t forget Poco F4 iQoo Neo 6 and even Redmi K50i, currently available for a much lower price.