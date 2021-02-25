Realme GT release date, price, news, rumors and leaks

Chinese phone brand Realme doesn't have a premium smartphone line, but that's about to change, because the Realme GT is coming and we already know that it's going to have top specs.

Previously thought to be called the Realme Race, the Realme GT is expected to be a premium phone with impressive specs, features and design, and it's likely coming alongside a Pro-grade sibling.

While the Realme GT hasn't been launched yet - that's happening on March 4 - the company has already teased (and confirmed) various aspects of the phone, so we're not in the dark as to what it'll be like.

We've collected all the information we have on the Realme GT, both confirmed and speculation, and you can read all that below, to give you a glimpse as to what the device will be like.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Realme's premium flagship smartphone

Realme's premium flagship smartphone When is it launching? March 4

March 4 How much will it cost? Possibly just $460 / £330 / AU$580

(Image credit: Weibo)

Realme isn’t a regular player in the premium smartphone market, and we imagined the GT would change that - however a price leak points to the device costing just 2,999 CNY, or $460 / £330 / AU$580.

While that conversion likely won't prove exactly accurate, it does suggest the Realme GT isn't going to be the high-price smartphone we expected. Perhaps that position will instead go to the Realme GT Pro we're expecting to see.

The Realme GT will launch in China on March 4, and it's possible, though not certain, that we'll see a global launch at the same time or just after. That's the same day the Redmi Note 10 and Nubia Red Magic 6 launch, so it's going to be a pretty busy few hours.

We could see the Realme GT go on sale shortly after the event; the brand sells its phones in the UK and Australia, but not the US, so don't expect any state-side availability.

Specs and features

Realme was one of the first smartphone makers to confirm the existence of a Snapdragon 888-powered flagship post Qualcomm’s announcement of the chipset. So we know a big piece of information already - it'll come with this top chipset.

Realme has already unveiled some pictures of the GT smartphone, in both a 'standard' gray version and a sleek orange-and-black option made of faux leather. We'll show an image of the latter below.

(Image credit: Realme)

Now onto leaked details. Leaker Ice Universe claims that the Realme GT will house a large 5,000mAh battery too, a stark departure from the brand’s other smartphones that have smaller batteries.

The Realme GT is also expected to mark the commercial debut of 125W UltraDart charging. Based on technology developed by Oppo, it claims a full recharge in just around 15 minutes.

When it comes to cameras, the Realme GT might opt for a triple camera array – at least if Realme's own pictures are anything to go by. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially if we get three lenses at three different focal lengths.

The device is tipped to feature a 64MP primary camera along with two 13MP shooters which are likely to be a telephoto and a wide-angle lens. Out of the box, the device will run Android 11 with a Realme UI 2.0 overlay.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme GT Pro leaks and news

We're also expecting Realme to announce the Realme GT Pro, and the company confirmed a few important GT Pro specs to TechRadar back when we thought it would be called the Race Pro.

The Realme GT Pro will have a 6.8-inch display with a 3200 x 1440 resolution and a whopping 160Hz refresh rate. It'll also have a 5,000mAh battery backed by 125W charging tech.

The chipset will be the Snapdragon 888, and as for the RAM and storage, the device will arrive with 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of space.

We know the phone will have a 64MP main camera and two 13MP auxiliary snappers, though we don't know what lenses they'll be paired with.

It's worth noting that these specs are similar to some of the rumored specs for the standard Realme GT, so the two phones might end up being very similar - or perhaps some of the rumors are wrong. We'll know for sure soon.