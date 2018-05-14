Realme 1 full specifications leaked ahead of 15 May launch

Complete specifications of the Realme 1, the Oppo sub-brand’s first smartphone, have been leaked online. Exposed on Twitter via @bang_gogo_, everything from the phone’s screen to it’s security features are now known.

#Oppo #Realme1 6.0"18:9 FHD+2160 x 1080IPS LCD403 ppiMT67716GB RAM128GB ROMMicroSDHybrid SIM slotAndroid 8.1 (ColorOS 5.0)13MP rear (PDAF, depth effect)8MP front (Portrait mode)Micro USBBluetooth 4.2FM Radio3410 mAhFace unlockNo fingerprint sensorMay 11, 2018

The Realme 1 will sport a 6-inch IPS LCD screen with an 18:9 Full HD+ display and an 2160 x 1080 aspect ratio. It will be at par with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage under the hood.

The new budget smartphone will also run on Android 8.1 Oreo will ColorOS 5.0 layered on top. The rear camera will feature a 13MP lens and the front camera will have a 8MP lens.

Unfortunately, the phone will have a Micro USB port instead of a Type-C charging port, meaning the Realme 1 probably won’t support fast charging. That being said, the battery seems adequate at 3410mAh but actual battery life can only be determined once the phone’s been tried and tested.

What's missing?

There’s no mention of a 3.5mm headphone jack but considering the lack of a Type-C USB port, it should still be present on the device.

The Realme 1 won’t have a fingerprint sensor, but will have the Face Unlock feature. Considering that Face Unlock only works in well-lit conditions on the Oppo F7 and also comes with the disclaimer that, ‘Your phone may be unlocked by someone with a similar appearance or objects shaped like you’, it’s unclear whether this is decision is for the best.

Oppo launched their sub-brand, Realme, with the intention of taking on the budget smartphone segment in India. It’s even been speculated that Realme sounds very similar to Xiaomi’s Redmi series. But that aside, Xiaomi is currently dominating the Indian smartphone market and has even the taken the lead away from Samsung, and this new sub-brand might work it better for them.