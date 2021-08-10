Quick - Grab the 2021 Apple TV with new Siri remote for its cheapest price yet at Amazon

Apple TV deals can be pretty rare, however, for those looking for a premium streaming experience we've got some good news. Right now, Amazon has the 2021 Apple TV HD and new Siri remote on sale for a record-low price of $129.98. That’s a $19.02 saving, which is an impressive discount for this all-new Apple TV bundle.

Earlier this year, Apple announced the release of the newly upgraded Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, both predecessors to the original 2015 and 2017 Apple TV models. The newly improved 2021 Apple TV features a revamped Siri remote and boasts top-quality streaming thanks to the inclusion of HDR and Dolby Vision support. More than just a streaming device, the 2021 Apple TV also allows you to connect all of your smart home devices to make it a HomeKit Hub.

Although we saw some price cuts on Amazon Prime Day, this Apple TV deal is the cheapest we’ve seen the 2021 Apple TV drop to. This impressive bundle deal includes both Apple TV and the Siri remote and applies to the Apple HD range. If you have a 4K TV, the Apple TV 4K is also on sale at Amazon for just $169 (was $179).

If you’re looking to upgrade your streaming service to watch all your favorite movies, live sports, and access all the major streaming sites like Youtube, Netflix, and plenty more - the 2021 Apple TV has got you covered.

Today's best Apple TV deals

2021 Apple TV HD, 32GB with Siri Remote: $149 $129.98 at Amazon

Save $19.02 - Amazon has the 2021 Apple TV HD (32GB) with Siri Remote on sale for just $129.98. This is a fantastic $19.02 saving on the newest Apple TV. If you’re looking for a top-quality streaming service that doubles up as a Smart Home hub, the 2021 Apple TV is worth the investment. With a Siri remote included in this Apple TV deal, you can effectively search for movies with the Siri voice assistant, and easily adjust your TV display with the multi-support settings.View Deal

2021 Apple TV 4K, 32GB with Siri Remote: $179 $169 at Amazon

Save $10 - You’ll also find the 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) with Siri Remote on offer for just $169. This is also the lowest price we’ve seen the 2021 Apple TV drop to, and if you’ve got a 4K TV you’ll want to choose this deal for the best quality TV streaming. With the A12 Bionic chipset, this Apple TV offers fast processing speeds - meaning you can seamlessly watch all 4K content without any buffering. View Deal

