Presidents' Day sales: PS5 deals offer big savings on top games and accessories

The Presidents' Day sales are here, and with Best Buy launching a massive weekend-long discounts frenzy there are plenty of chances to score some excellent PS5 deals to mark the occasion. We're seeing savings on PS5 and PS4 games and accessories this weekend, with deals from Amazon also offering up some hefty reductions as well.

Consoles themselves are still fairly scarce, which means we're looking to PS5 game deals for some gaming discounts in the Presidents' Day sales.

All the usual suspects are here - with some record low prices on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Borderlands 3 among some of our top PS5 deals. However, you'll also find a range of gaming headsets reduced this weekend as well - perfect for refreshing your kit. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro is $30 off right now, for example, sitting at just $69.99.

Not only that, but there's a range of PS4 games on sale right now as well - which means even bigger discounts on previous generation titles. That's perfect whether you're yet to get your hands on the shiny new console or looking to plug some holes in your collection.

You'll find all these PS5 deals listed below, but we're also tracking all the latest PS5 game deals across a range of titles right here on TechRadar as well.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more PS5 deals in your region.

PS4 / PS5 game deals

3 for 2 on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games at Amazon

Grab any three of these featured PS5, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games and you'll get the cheapest one free. That's an excellent offer if you're looking to catch up on some classics that should have been in your collection a long time ago. Simply add the games to your cart and the offer will be applied automatically at checkout.

Borderlands 3 (Free PS5 upgrade): $29.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Borderlands 3 has seen its fair share of price cuts since release, and now that the PS5 edition is a free upgrade this $9.99 sales price is even better value.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

The open world RPG from Ubisoft takes things in a more 'Breath of the Wild' direction compared to the Assassin's Creed experiences many have grown weary of. Since launch we've seen that price steadily trickling down, landing at this record low $29.99 position.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

A favorite in the world of PS5 deals, Assassin's Creed Valhalla remains on sale for the Presidents' Day sales. You'll find it for $20 off at Best Buy right now - perfect if you're after the next instalment in the mega-franchise.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Free PS5 upgrade): $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Like a Dragon is now a year old, and with a $20 discount at Best Buy you'll find it a little cheaper than usual this weekend. We've seen this sales price a few times since release, but if you missed out then it's time to add to your collection and save some cash as well.

Watch Dogs Legion: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Watch Dogs Legion is another super cheap recent release from Ubisoft. The dystopian hacking adventure has been dropping in price alongside Assassin's Creed over the last few months, and you'll find the PS4 version (with free upgrade to PS5) for $29.99. Strangely Best Buy is also offering the PS5 case version for $39.99, but there's no reason to pay more here as you're still getting the upgraded game with the PS4 release.

NBA 2K21: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on NBA 2K21 at Amazon this weekend, with the latest NBA title dropping to $49.99 over the Presidents Day sales. That's the lowest price we've ever seen, making this an excellent chance to update your library.

You'll also find a range of discounts on PS4-only games this weekend, with heavy hitters joining the cheap seats in these limited time offers. Our top picks are just below.

PS5 headset deals

Corsair HS60 Pro wired gaming headset: $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a cheap gaming headset to pair with your new games, this $20 discount on the Corsair HS60 Pro is looking particularly enticing. An already affordable set of cups, the HS60 Pro punches above its price in sound quality and is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro wired gaming headset: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Or, save $30 and upgrade to the HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro for just $69.99. You're getting a more premium feel here, with a sturdier design and a wider range of frequencies to make your games sound even better as well.

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset: $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

If you're really looking to push the boat out, though, you'll find the wireless Razer Nari Ultimate headset down to $169.99 this week in Best Buy's Presidents Day sales. That's a $30 discount over the usual $200 MSRP - offering up a great price on a set of luxury cups.

