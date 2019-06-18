Pre Prime Day deals at Walmart include price cuts on Google Home devices

While Prime Day deals haven't officially begun, Walmart is slashing prices right now on its best-selling Google Home devices. For a limited time, you can find massive discounts on the Google Home, Google Nest Hub, and Google Smart Light Starter kit. You can also get the popular Google Home Mini on sale for just $29. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've seen for the smart speaker.



The Google Home Mini is a smart speaker that has the Google Assistant built-in. You can ask about the weather, news, sports, traffic reports, and more completely hands-free. You can also use your voice to make calls and play music from Spotify, YouTube, Pandora, and more. The speaker can also control other smart home devices to turn on the lights, adjust the temperature, and more with the command of your voice.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Google speaker and same price as its competitor, the Echo Dot that's also on sale for $29.99. If you're not interested in waiting around for Prime Day, we'd recommend snagging this deal today.

Google Home Mini $49 $29 at Walmart

For a limited-time you can save $20 on the Google Home Mini speaker at Walmart. The voice-controlled smart speaker can play music, answer questions and control other smart home devices.

View Deal

If you're looking for a speaker with more power, Walmart has the Google Home speaker on sale for $79. That's the lowest price we've found for the Google assistance speaker.



Walmart has the Google Nest Hub on sale for $99. The Google Hub is a smart display that can control all of your smart home devices and includes a free three-month trial of YouTube Music Premium.



You can also find the Google Smart Light Starter kit on sale for $45. That's a $10 discount for the kit includes the Home Mini speaker and a smart light bulb.

Google Home device deals:

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $79 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Speaker gets a $50 price cut at Walmart. The smart speaker produces powerful audio and can answer questions, play music, make calls and more with the command of your voice.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub $149 $99 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Nest Hub at Walmart. The smart display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and this promotion also includes three months of free YouTube Music Premium.

View Deal

Google Smart Light Starter Kit $55 $45 at Walmart

The Google Smart Light Starter Kit includes the Google Home mini and the GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb for just $45. This smart bundle allows you to turn the light bulb on using your voice.

View Deal

Shop more Google Home devices with our list of the cheapest Google Home prices: the best Home Mini, Hub and Max deals.



Find out which smart speaker is best for you with our list of the best smart speakers of 2019.



Learn more about the upcoming Amazon shopping event with our guide on Amazon Prime Day 2019: everything you need to know for the July deals event.