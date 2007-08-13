Apple iPhone speaker system first

You may not be able to get hold of an iPhone in the UK yet, but the first portable speaker system for the Apple mobile has arrived on these shores.

Logic3 has announced the i-Station Traveller for the iPhone - the first dedicated iPhone speaker system. It has a docking station that can hold the iPhone horizontally or vertically, depending on whether you want to use it for tunes or videos.

Decked out in gloss black with silver trim, the Logic3 i-Station Traveller has a pair of 4 watt speakers, and works with 4x AAA batteries or off mains power. It measures 170cm across when open but can be closed for storage.

Would-be iPhone owners don't have to wait until the release of the iPhone in the UK, however, to use the speakers. The Logic3 i-Station Traveller can work with a full range of iPods and other MP3 players that have 3.5mm headphone jack sockets. The Logic3 i-Station Traveller also comes with a 2.5mm to 3.5mm adapter to accommodate mobile music phones.

The Logic3 i-Station Traveller for iPhone is available from late October, priced at £29.99 from high street stores, Amazon.com and www.logic3.com.