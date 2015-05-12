Olympus launches new pro wide-angle lenses and a limited-edition E-M5 II

Compact system cameras and DSLRs aren't just cameras, they're part of a system of lenses and accessories, and this is one of the biggest differences between 'amateur' and 'professional' brands.
Pro photographers have a kind of 'holy trinity' of lenses – a constant-aperture f/2.8 standard zoom, a constant-aperture f/2.8 short-medium telephoto and a constant-aperture f/2.8 ultra wide-angle lens.
Olympus already has the first two, and with the announcement of the brand new M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 7-14mm 1:2.8 PRO ultra-wide zoom it now has all three – this fills one of the most important gaps in the company's lens line-up.
M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 7-14mm 1:2.8 PRO
The size of the Micro Four Thirds sensor means that you apply a 2x 'crop factor' to lens focal lengths to get their equivalent in 35mm film camera terms. This means the new M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 7-14mm 1:2.8 PRO corresponds to a 14-24mm f/2.8 lens – exactly the same specs as Nikon's legendary 14-24mm f/2.8 full frame DSLR lens, in fact.
This focal range is perfect for interiors and architectural shots where a regular zoom lens just can't go wide enough. It's also perfect for exaggerating perspective, making nearby objects look huge against tiny backgrounds in the distance.
The M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 7-14mm 1:2.8 PRO can be used on all of Olympus's Micro Four Thirds cameras, though its size and cost mean it's probably best matched to the pro-level OM-D E-M1 or the advanced E-M5 II. It goes on sale in June 2015 for £1,000.
M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 8mm Fisheye 1:1.8 PRO
Olympus's other new lens is an 8mm fisheye with a 'world first' maximum aperture of f/1.8. It has a minimum focus distance of just 2.5cm, so it's possible to get right up close to objects to create surreal and exaggerated perspectives.
The wide maximum aperture will make this lens perfect for low-light photography, and this lens goes on sale in June 2015 and at £700.
Olympus OM-D E-M5 II Limited Edition
Olympus has also created a special 'titanium-tinted' version of the OM-D E-M5 II to evoke the legendary titanium-plated OM-3Ti 35mm film SLR from 1994, and only 7,000 will be made, each one numbered.
Apart from the finish, the Limited Edition is exactly the same as the standard model, but you will get an OM-D branded leather strap and an owner's card printed with a quote from the OM's designer, Yoshihisa Maitani, in its own leather case.
You can buy the OM-D E-M5 II Limited Edition from June 2015 at £1,000 for the body only or £1,350 with an Olympus 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II superzoom lens as a kit.