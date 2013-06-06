Canon reveals wide-angle zoom lens for mirrorless cameras

Canon has expanded the line of lenses available for the Canon EOS M, with the new 11-22mm lens being the first ultra-wide angle EF-M lens to feature an Optical Image Stabiliser.

The wide angle lens offers an equivalent of 17.6 - 35.2mm in 35mm terms when mounted on a Canon EOS M camera, which uses an APS-C sized sensor.

Up until now, Canon has had relatively few proprietary lenses for the M system, although its DSLR lenses can be mounted via an optional extra adaptor. Although the M has failed to really spark the imagination of consumers, the addition of an extra lens suggests the company is still invested in the system, and may introduce additional models further down the line.

The 11-22mm lens features a maximum aperture of f/4 at its widest point, rising up to f/5.6 at the telephoto end. It's a stepper motor (STM) lens, which makes it ideal for using when recording video. Using Super Spectra Coatings, designed to minimise ghosting and flare, images are promised to be crisp and clear.

Advantage

A 3-stop shutter speed advantage is gained thanks to the OIS, which works to keep image blur to a minimum by correcting camera shake.

Featuring a new design, the 11-22mm is collapsible and allows users to retract the lens back into the barrel when not in use. An integrated full time manual focus ring is also included to make precise adjustments.

Canon has also announced a new version of firmware for the M, which promises to boost the AF speed by up to 2.3x.

The Canon EF-M 11-22mm lens price will be £379.99/$587 and will be available from July.