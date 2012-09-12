US to get CDMA, GSM iPhone 5s

Apple's newest darling, the iPhone 5, only poked its head out a few hours ago and though we know much about this 7.6mm thin, all-aluminium, 4G LTE smartphone sweetheart, details about its connectivity are still coming out.

Coming in three versions - 16GB, 32GB and 64GB - Apple announced on its site Wednesday the phone will also ship in either a CMDA or GSM model in the U.S.

Pricing won't change between the versions, which are priced between $199-$399, depending on the data.

The GSM, known by model number A1428, runs on carrier AT&T while the CDMA (Model A1429) will be picked up by Verizon and Sprint.

By comparison, the U.K. and Germany are only getting a single GSM model.

It's what's on the inside that counts

Apple confirmed to TechRadar earlier Wednesday the new device has a nanoSIM on the inside, a card that's up to 40 percent smaller than previous SIMs.

Coupled with the iPhone 5's 4G LTE capabilities and faster A6 processor, and we're talking about a slim phone that packs a wallop.

Pre-orders for the sixth-gen iPhone start Friday with the device shipping Sept. 21. Retailers (like the beloved Apple store) will start schlepping the phone a week from this Friday, as well.

TechRadar spent some one-on-one time with the device following Apple's event, and you can read our full first-impression review here.

From Apple via 9to5Mac