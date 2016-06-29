The OnePlus 3 may jump in price because of Brexit

OnePlus has issued a statement on how the UK exiting the European Union will affect the price of its phones – and it may not be good news if you're planning to upgrade soon.

Brexit may have a negative effect on the price of handsets as a sudden drop in the Pound has had an impact on the expenses of OnePlus.

The company wrote in a blog post, "If a price change comes to pass, it will not be a decision that we take lightly. We have only had to increase prices once before, when the Euro hit a nine-year low against the dollar at the beginning of 2015, and we did so reluctantly.

"Currency fluctuations are not your fault, nor our fault; but if we sell at a loss, the simple fact is that there won't be a OnePlus in the future."

Rising up

The blog post confirmed that OnePlus isn't worried about its business in the UK or Europe, but there is a lot of uncertainty right now and the price may have to raise to help the company through.

What isn't certain is whether other phone companies are worried about the price of its handsets going up as well.

OnePlus plans to let customers know before the price will go up and promises to give customers several days of notice. But if you really want to avoid the price rise on the OnePlus 3, and you know you want one, it may be worth buying the phone now.