The best apps and games for Euro 2016

Euro 2016 is mere moments away and whether you're jetting off to France or planning on watching the matches from the comfort of your own home, there are a huge selection of apps to help you stay up to date, get in the spirit and get the most out of the tournament.

From scores, news and highlights, to tables and analysis, we've collected the ultimate selection of apps and games that will serve you well before, during and after the matches have kicked off - whether you managed to watch them or not.

But we haven't stopped there, as we've also highlighted some of the best apps to help you out if you're attending the matches in person and even thrown in a few games for good measure to help you through the horrendous times when there are no international stars trying to kick balls at one another.

Most of these apps are free and they're all available for both iOS and Android, so click through, get downloading and get ready for one of the biggest sporting events of the summer.