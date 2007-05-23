Voice-powered blogging arrives

Bloggers can now post text directly to their blogs with just a simple mobile phone call, thanks to new voice-to-text conversion blogging software from SpinVox .

SpinVox has announced a major deal with blogging software and services company Six Apart to introduce SpinVox's new Spin-my-Blog voice-blogging service. It will the enable Six Apart's 12 million LiveJournal bloggers to post directly to their blogs by voice message.

The Spin-my-Blog technology cuts out the need for a keyboard or PC to make a blog post. On Six Apart's service, SpinVox's technology automatically converts speech to text, and then posts it on to the user's LiveJournal. The service offers users an immediacy and spontaneity that existing blog services don't yet match.

"This integration is a great way for blogging and voice to go hand-in-hand. By dialing a number, our customers can connect with millions of bloggers and communities with postings that are immediate and that capture the essence of the moment," Mena Trott, co-founder and president of Six Apart, commented.

"Speaking is the easiest and most natural way to convey great ideas, thoughts or moments," Christina Domecq, co-founder and CEO of SpinVox, commented. "Sharing is also a natural impulse. By connecting the two simply and directly, we're enabling people to share their life experiences in the most natural way. The voice-powered blogosphere is now available from any phone, anywhere."