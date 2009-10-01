Red Bull to offer mobile phone network?

Energy drink maker and F1 car sponsor Red Bull is looking to get into the mobile phone business, according to reports.

T3 has managed to uncover some interesting information about something called Red Bull Mobile.

Although little is known about what it actually is, a website has popped up regarding Red Bull mobile with the tagline: "the latest handsets, competitive tariffs and a complete package of mobile communication features."

Two tariff types

Although the UK version of the site is a two-page teaser, there is a link to a German website which shows off some of what Red Bull Mobile has to offer. On it are images of phones from Sony Ericsson, including the G705 and C702, and Nokia's 5800, N97 and 5730.

It also looks like you will get to Red Bull networked SIM cards, with tariffs ranging from 19 Euro a month (1,000 minutes, 1,000 texts and 100MB of data) to 29 Euro (2,000 minutes and 2,000 texts, along with 2,000MB of data).

If Red Bull is to offer mobile contracts in the UK, it will be following other mobile virtual network operators like Virgin Mobile.

Find out more, by pointing your browser to www.redbullmobile.com. And if you think your German is up to it, then check out www.redbullmobile.at.

Via T3