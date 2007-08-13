Sony Ericsson shows super-slim new Cyber-shot

Sony Ericsson has unveiled it thinnest 3.2-megapixel Cyber-shot cameraphone yet, the slimline K770i.

The Sony Ericsson K770i Cyber-shot is a 3.2-megapixel camera-equipped 3G-enabled mobile phone that is just 14.5mm thin. The candybar-design K770i is geared up for easy shooting with a slider cover that activates the camera. The Sony Ericsson K770i uses Cyber-shot camera-style software, and camera control icons to make adjustments appear across the phone's keypad when the camera's in action. The K770i also features blogging software so users can instantly upload photos straight to their blog. Images can also be edited on the phone, using onboard Photo-fix software.

As well as photography, the Sony Ericsson K770i Cyber-shot supports video shooting and video calling (using a secondary front-facing camera). Video download and streaming, using 3G, is also supported. The onboard media player takes cares of all popular music file formats, and an FM radio is included too. Memory Stick Micro (M2) cards can be used with the K770i; Sony Ericsson supplies a 256MB card with the K770i. Internal phone memory is 16MB.

The Sony Ericsson K770i has a 1.9-inch display, on which users can browser the full web using the K770i's XHTML browser. Stereo Bluetooth and USB 2.0 are also included in the spec.

The Sony Ericsson K770i, which will be released in "Truffle Brown", is due to go on sale in the autumn - price details have not been confirmed.

Sony Ericsson K770i - key features