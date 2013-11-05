Nokia Lumia 525 leaked as budget blower follow up

The name's had a slight tweak, but that's about it

We're big fans of the Nokia Lumia 520 and we're not alone as it's proved to be the most popular Lumia yet. So the thought of a follow up is no bad thing.

That follow up is the Nokia Lumia 525 and Chinese site Baidu recently got a hold of its specs. The phone apparently has a 1GHz dual-core Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM, a 4-inch 800 x 480 IPS display, 5MP camera, 8GB of built in storage, microSD card slot and a 1430mAh battery.

All of which is identical to the Nokia Lumia 520, other than the RAM, which is up to 1GB from 512MB. Even the dimensions and weight are the same.

Headset heaven

The only other difference we can see so far is the suggestion that the Nokia Lumia 525 comes with the Nokia Guru Bluetooth Headset, which suggests it's aimed at music fans.

So it's not the most exciting successor to the Lumia 520, but if the price is right then the jump to 1GB of RAM could still make it a great prospect.

While its most immediate point of reference is the Nokia Lumia 520, the numbering of the Lumia 525 also brings to mind the big-screened Nokia Lumia 625, though it seems to have little else in common with that over sized handset.