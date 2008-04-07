New LG Black Label phone unveiled

Our colleagues over on T3.com have exclusively unveiled LG’s latest trend-setting ‘Black Label’ phones, which you can see pictured right here.

The Black Label follows the Chocolate and Shine phone lines from LG, and promises to be the world's slimmest 5-megapixel camera phone – with the current skinny phone medal in that category being held by the 14.9mm Samsung G600.

The phone features a reinforced glass touchscreen and a shell constructed from carbon fiber.

More details as we get them in from LG.