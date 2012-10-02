Motorola RAZR i not coming to Australia

Australians hoping to get a taste of the pocket powerhouse that is the 2GHz Motorola RAZR i will be left sorely disappointed after the company confirmed that the smartphone will never launch in Australia.

At the launch of its RAZR M and RAZR HD handsets in Sydney today, a Motorola spokesperson admitted that the 2GHz Intel-powered smartphone would never get an Australian launch, thanks to the country's love of 4G connectivity.

"We think 4G is something that consumers are seeing as important here in Australia, so we don't see ourselves launching the RAZRi here locally," claimed Motorola.

RAZR HD and RAZR M Telstra exclusive

As well as denying the RAZR i an Australian release, Motorola also took the time to announce two RAZR handsets that will be available in Australia.



The RAZR HD and RAZR M will both be available exclusively to Telstra customers until the end of the year. The RAZR HD is available today, with the RAZR M set to launch in November.



Pricing starts at AUD$5 a month on a AUD$60 plan for the RAZR HD, or AUD$720 outright, while the RAZR M will sell for AUD$600 outright when it goes on sale.

Both phones will operate on Telstra's 4G network, and feature the same 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 1GB RAM and 8MP camera.

Via: Gizmodo